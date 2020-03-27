|
Susan Earlene (Queen) England, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday March 23, 2020 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas surrounded by her family. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Ruth (Shoulders) and Howard Queen, her beloved aunt, Mary Brown, her uncle, Ed Anderson and niece, Lorie Ann.
Susan graduated from Cramerton High School and was co-owner of Corn Service Company until she retired. Susan was a very caring and supportive person who constantly encouraged her family, friends and her employees. She always put everyone else's needs and desires before her own. Susan was a very loving and devoted grandmother. She loved the beach, fishing and traveling, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Susan will be dearly missed by her family and all the friends that knew her.
Susan leaves behind her beloved husband of 37 years, Bobby England. Left to cherish wonderful memories of their mother and grandmother are her children, Robert Kipp Noblett and wife Debbie and their children, Erika and Harrison, Vann Noblett and wife Tricia and their children, Jacob and Jordan; stepchildren, Kim Berry and husband Brian and their children, Dylan and Brandi; Mark England and wife Elizabeth and their children, Cassie, Brooke and Britton; Bobby England, Jr. and wife Melissa and their children, Juliette and Adelaide. Also grieving the loss of Susan are her sister, Lynn Walker and her aunt, Helen Anderson.
A Graveside Service celebrating Susan's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday March 29, 2020 in the Garden of Honor at Gaston Memorial Park, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina. Reverend Samuel P. Warner of First Presbyterian Church in Belmont will offer words of encouragement and hope as family and friends gather to remember Susan. The family will host a visitation at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Martia Campbell, Brenda Jones, Jeanene Kelly, and the wonderful people at the Robin Johnson Hospice House (Gretchen, Janet, Sandi, Katie, and Chaplain Carl Seyman) who took such good care of Susan in her final days.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Susan's name to Gaston County Hospice and the Robin Johnson Hospice House, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or
https://www.caromonthealth.org/Locations/Hospice/Gaston-Hospice/Donate.aspx.
Fond memories of Susan and condolences for the family may be left at
www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020