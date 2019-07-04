|
|
Susan Firrantello
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Susan Haynes Firrantello, 51, passed away on July 2, 2019, at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.
She was born July 28, 1967, in Wayne County, Michigan, daughter of the late William and Hazel Haynes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her loving husband, Phil Firrantello.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 4, 2019