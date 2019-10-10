Home

EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD SE
Lenoir, NC 28645
(828) 754-7979
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bethphage Lutheran Church
4062 Hwy. 182
Lincolnton, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethphage Lutheran Church
4062 Hwy. 182
Lincolnton, NC
View Map
1971 - 2019
Susan Harmon Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Susan Raby Harmon, age 48, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center.

She was born in Caldwell County on August 22, 1971 to Dewey Raby and Judy Gragg Raby.

Susan was a paramedic for Gaston County (GEMS) for more than 10 years. She later went back to Caldwell Community College to earn her registered nursing degree, after which she worked for Carolinas Medical Center at various locations.

Susan made lots of friends during her careers. Her highest priority was watching her daughters, Ella and Olivia, play softball and all their other activities. Susan was a member of Bethphage Lutheran Church in Lincoln County.

Susan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Zephia Gragg and Wardell and Frona Raby.

She is survived by her husband, Kent Harmon; daughters, Ella and Olivia Harmon of the home; father, Dewey Raby and wife, Geneva; mother, Judy Gragg Raby; brother, Todd Raby and wife, Alicia; sisters, Belita Miller and husband, Mark; Terrie Shoemaker and husband, Gary; father and mother-in-law, Ronnie and Sue Shiles brother-in-law, Kyle Harmon; nieces, Madison Raby; Meredith Raby; Amber Duggins; and nephews, Matthew and Nathan Miller; and her four furry friends.

A memorial service celebrating Susan's life will be held at Bethphage Lutheran Church, 4062 Hwy. 182, Lincolnton, NC on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM with Pastor Frederick Mitschke officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 prior to the service and immediately after the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, NC 28645; or Bethphage Lutheran Church, 4062 Hwy. 182, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

If you would like to send flowers please have them delivered to the church.

Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com

Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Harmon family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
