Susan Ina "Susie" (Tucker) Eblen
BELMONT, NC- Susan "Susie" Ina Tucker Eblen, 79, of Belmont passed away May 31, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She is the daughter of the late Grady H. Tucker and Ruth Groner Tucker.
Susie was a member of East Belmont Baptist Church where she shared her passion of playing the organ . She was outgoing and enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adalines of Greater Gaston. She was a sweet, caring and kind person.
Susie is survived by her son, Randy Eblen and wife, Frances; daughter, Susan Eblen; grandchildren, Austin, Bonnie, Brandi, Andrew, April, Amy and Roger; sister-in-law, Kay Tucker. In addition to her parents, Susie is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, T.J. Eblen; brother, Ronald Tucker; former husband, Ronald Eblen.
Visitation will be 2:00pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.
A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020 The Bumgardner Chapel with Rev. Dr. Jeff Taylor officiating.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Eblen family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
JUN
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
The Bumgardner Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
