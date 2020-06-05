Susan (Williams) Kenley
CHARLOTTE- Susan Williams Kenley went home to Jesus on June 3, 2020.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a smaller private gathering will be held to celebrate her sweet, precious life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Backpack Buddies c/o Paw Creek Presbyterian Church PO Box 64 Paw Creek, NC 28130.
Jeffrey S Painter Funeral Director is serving the family.




Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.
