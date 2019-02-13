|
|
GASTONIA - Susan Michelle Maiers, 48 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 11, 2019, after a brief illness.
Susan was a native of Gaston County and was born on January 12, 1971 to the late Gary Wilson and Shirley Hice Williamson.
Susan's passion was raising her three sons and watching them play in all their sports activities, band activities and helping them achieve academic excellence. She also enjoyed watching Ghost Adventures and loved watching her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Susan had a bubbly personality and could sometimes be goofy.
She loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 19 years, James "Jamie" Maiers Jr. of Lincolnton, NC; three sons, Hunter E. Maiers, Holden C. Maiers, and Hayden Q. Maiers of the home; sisters and brothers, Crystal (Christy) and Ken Stratton of Hendersonville, NC, Angela Heard, Randy and Karen Wilson of Lincolnton, NC and Wayne Wilson of Charleston, SC; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Maiers family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019