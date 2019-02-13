Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Maiers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Maiers


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan Maiers Obituary
GASTONIA - Susan Michelle Maiers, 48 passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 11, 2019, after a brief illness.

Susan was a native of Gaston County and was born on January 12, 1971 to the late Gary Wilson and Shirley Hice Williamson.

Susan's passion was raising her three sons and watching them play in all their sports activities, band activities and helping them achieve academic excellence. She also enjoyed watching Ghost Adventures and loved watching her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Susan had a bubbly personality and could sometimes be goofy.

She loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 19 years, James "Jamie" Maiers Jr. of Lincolnton, NC; three sons, Hunter E. Maiers, Holden C. Maiers, and Hayden Q. Maiers of the home; sisters and brothers, Crystal (Christy) and Ken Stratton of Hendersonville, NC, Angela Heard, Randy and Karen Wilson of Lincolnton, NC and Wayne Wilson of Charleston, SC; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home in Gastonia. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.


The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Maiers family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.