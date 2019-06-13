|
|
GASTONIA - Susan Elaine Mase, 64 passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House.
A native of Port Chester, N.Y., she was daughter of the late James and Ann Abbate Mase.
Sue was a graduate of Hunter Huss High School and attended Gardner Webb College.
She worked for Homelite Corporation in her early career and 34 years with Stabilus Corporation where she made many lifelong friends. She was a loving and giving person and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm Friday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia Founders Chapel with Reverend David Belle Isle officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Evergreen, A Quiet Place, in Belmont.
Survivors include her brother and sister in law, Nicholas and Sherrie Mase; nieces Amy Peterson and husband Trent, Keri Clark and husband Erin; great niece and nephews Taylor and Allison Peterson, namesake Mason Clark; numerous other cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robin Johnson Hospice House c/o Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 13, 2019