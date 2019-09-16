|
Susie Atkins Ogle, 82, of Gastonia, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas.
She was born December 2, 1936, in Culpeper County, VA, daughter of the late Oakley Atkins and Lena Mae Atkins.
Susie was a member of Zion Baptist Church for over 43 years. She was a former Sunday school and vacation bible school teacher and sang special music in the church. Susie gave her heart to the Lord at 11 years old. She loved her family and her dog Sally Mae.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the caregivers at Courtland Terrace, Lincolnton Rehabilitation, and Robin Johnson House Gaston Hospice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Junior Ogle; daughter, Bonnie Thomasson; and grandsons, Joshua Tylor Peregory and Timothy Darrell Wilson, Jr.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Mike Peregory and wife, Rhonda, Larry Peregory and wife, Candy, Jimmy Peregory; daughters, Wanda Christopher, Linda Willocks, Jane Fletcher, Janice Wilson and husband, Scott; sister, Mildred Ryder; 15 grandchildren; and 28 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 17, at Zion Baptist Church. Pastor Leo Kuykendall, Rev. Scott Wilson, and Rev. Jason Wilson will be officiating.
The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00pm on Monday, September 16, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to the Robin Johnson House, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054, and to Zion Baptist Church, 2437 Propst St. Gastonia, NC 28056.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019