Susie Robinson

GASTONIA - Susie Mae Robinson, 84, transitioned July 19, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She will lie in state at the funeral home on Friday from 6 until 9.
Funeral: Saturday; 11:30 a.m.; Tabernacle Baptist Church, Gastonia
Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church
Interment: Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia
Masks are required at all services; social distancing and attendance will be monitored; live stream begins at 12:30 on Gregory Funeral Service Facebook
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.