Susie Robinson

GASTONIA - Susie Mae Robinson, 84, transitioned July 19, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.



She will lie in state at the funeral home on Friday from 6 until 9.



Funeral: Saturday; 11:30 a.m.; Tabernacle Baptist Church, Gastonia



Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church



Interment: Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia



Masks are required at all services; social distancing and attendance will be monitored; live stream begins at 12:30 on Gregory Funeral Service Facebook



Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia



