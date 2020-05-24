|
BELMONT- Suzanne Lawing , 84, passed away peacefully on the morning of 5/19/2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, H.C. "Red" Lawing. She is survived by her daughters and son in laws Laura Lawing Abernathy (John), Linda Lawing Dilley (Lindsay), and Leigh Lawing Nance (Michael); as well as grandchildren Andrew Dilley (and wife Johanna), Mary Nance, Craig Nance, Rachel Dilley and Jason Abernathy.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Emelda Lawing. Nieces and nephews are Amy and Allie Lawing; Max Lawing Jr. and his wife Margherita, Danny Lawing and Cathy Gilbert and her husband Danny; and cousin Mary Todd.
Due to the precarious state of current social situations, there will be a graveside service only, with immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, Suzanne has requested that memorials be made to either the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Holly or Community Relief Organization (CRO) of Mt. Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2020