BESSEMER CITY- Sybil Wray Huffstickler, 81, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at The Citadel at Myers Park. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Molly Carico Wray. She retired as a sale associate at Target.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Huffstickler; son, Mike Foster; and brother, Clyde Wray.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Johnson of Gastonia, Becki Whitehurst and husband Rufus of Hampton, VA, and Tina Huffstickler of Gastonia; sons, Ed Foster and fiancée Jennifer Rivera of Spartanburg, and Marcus Kent of Bessemer City; sister, Ginny Tumbleson and husband Bob of Charlotte; sister- in-law, Addie Belle Wray of Kings Mountain; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren and a special friend, Myrtle Johnson.
Funeral services will be held 11am, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel in Kings Mountain, with the Rev. Dr. Terry Floyd officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mountain Rest Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamations in Kings Mountain.
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019