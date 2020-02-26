|
|
DALLAS - Sylvia Stacy Berry, of Dallas, NC passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by family, on February 10th in Auburn, Alabama. She was born July 31st, 1940 to Ida and Russell Stacy of Bessemer City.
She was the retired owner and operator of Sylvia's Beauty Shop in Bessemer City.
Sylvia is survived her sons and their spouses, Greg and Lisa Berry of Dallas, NC; Wallace and Mary Jo Berry of Auburn, Alabama; her sister, Opal Robinson of Gastonia; 4 grandsons and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; and sons, Tim and Jeff.
Her memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
