Talena Kay Bingham
1964 - 2020
Talena Kay Bingham, 55, of Kings Mountain passed away May 28, 2020 at Atrium Health – Cleveland.
A native of Gaston County, she was born July 16, 1964 to the late Harold Eugene Bingham and Ida Cromer Dickson.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her step father, Dan Wilson Dickson; maternal grandparent Frances Louise Cromer; and paternal grandparents, Charlie and Pauline Bingham.
Talena is survived by her son, James McClure and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Sabrina McClure and Husband, Darvi; sisters, Rhonda Helms and husband, Daniel, Gina Holbrooks and husband, David; two grandchildren, Dilon Haney and Daniel Hunter; special friend, Daniel Messick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service, officiated by Pastor Dustin Prince, will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Gastonia, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Honorary pallbearers are Zach McGaha, Seth McGaha, Easton Holbrooks, Silas Holbrooks, and Chad Goodson.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
JUN
5
Service
04:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
