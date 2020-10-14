1/1
Talmadge Anderson
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Talmadge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MT. HOLLY - Talmadge "Tal" Miller Anderson, Jr., 53, passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1966 in Mecklenburg County to Shirley Usery and the late Talmadge Miller Anderson, Sr.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 701 Secrest Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012. The family welcomes everyone for lunch and fellowship immediately following the service.

Masks and hand sanitizers will be available at the church. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved