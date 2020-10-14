MT. HOLLY - Talmadge "Tal" Miller Anderson, Jr., 53, passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1966 in Mecklenburg County to Shirley Usery and the late Talmadge Miller Anderson, Sr.
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 701 Secrest Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012. The family welcomes everyone for lunch and fellowship immediately following the service.
Masks and hand sanitizers will be available at the church. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Family.