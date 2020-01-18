|
Tammy Tallent Heavner, 57, passed away, Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at home in Dallas, NC.
She was born April 30, 1962, daughter of Lanny Smith and Kay Trull Smith.
Tammy was a native of Mecklenburg County. She loved her family and her "Fur Babies", Zelda and Kizzie.
Tammy is preceded in death by her husband Jack Dennis Heavner, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Nathan Fish (Jenny); brothers, Scott Smith (Jackie), Jeff Smith (Angie Kinley), Kevin Smith (Kim); sister, Lorrie McClure (Tim); grandchildren, Jonas Fish and Eben Fish.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service - South Chapel, 1503 South York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020