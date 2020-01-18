Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Tammy (Tallent) Heavner


1962 - 2020
Tammy (Tallent) Heavner Obituary
Tammy Tallent Heavner, 57, passed away, Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at home in Dallas, NC.
She was born April 30, 1962, daughter of Lanny Smith and Kay Trull Smith.
Tammy was a native of Mecklenburg County. She loved her family and her "Fur Babies", Zelda and Kizzie.
Tammy is preceded in death by her husband Jack Dennis Heavner, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Nathan Fish (Jenny); brothers, Scott Smith (Jackie), Jeff Smith (Angie Kinley), Kevin Smith (Kim); sister, Lorrie McClure (Tim); grandchildren, Jonas Fish and Eben Fish.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service - South Chapel, 1503 South York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
Family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
