GASTONIA, NC - Tanka Tate Dellinger passed away on January 16, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House. She was born on April 20, 1943 in Baltimore, MD. Tanka was the only child of the late Robert Lee and Beatrice Hull Tate.
Tanka was a special lady, loved camping and most of all spending time with her family. She attended Fairview Baptist Church in Gastonia, and was a former member of Covenant Methodist.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 53 years, Dennis Dellinger; stepmother, Beatrice Hemphill Tate; daughters, Amber Ballard (Greg) of Clover, SC and Dayna Hanna Foy (Mark) of Cherryville, NC; granddaughters, Logan Harley (Coleman), Kayla Kaesmeyer (Luke), and Maggie Conrad (Zach); and other loved ones, Joseph and Janell Foy (Emma), Tripp and Kathryn Young (Luna and Mia); step-sister, Savonne Childress (Paul) from Ohio.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church, 1706 W. Davidson Avenue, Gastonia, officiated by Rev. Greg Ballard.
Visitation will be 1 – 2 pm before the service at the church.
Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to Interstitial Cystitis Association, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020