Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
1706 W. Davidson Avenue
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
1706 W. Davidson Avenue
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tanka Dellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tanka Tate Dellinger


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tanka Tate Dellinger Obituary
GASTONIA, NC - Tanka Tate Dellinger passed away on January 16, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House. She was born on April 20, 1943 in Baltimore, MD. Tanka was the only child of the late Robert Lee and Beatrice Hull Tate.
Tanka was a special lady, loved camping and most of all spending time with her family. She attended Fairview Baptist Church in Gastonia, and was a former member of Covenant Methodist.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 53 years, Dennis Dellinger; stepmother, Beatrice Hemphill Tate; daughters, Amber Ballard (Greg) of Clover, SC and Dayna Hanna Foy (Mark) of Cherryville, NC; granddaughters, Logan Harley (Coleman), Kayla Kaesmeyer (Luke), and Maggie Conrad (Zach); and other loved ones, Joseph and Janell Foy (Emma), Tripp and Kathryn Young (Luna and Mia); step-sister, Savonne Childress (Paul) from Ohio.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church, 1706 W. Davidson Avenue, Gastonia, officiated by Rev. Greg Ballard.
Visitation will be 1 – 2 pm before the service at the church.
Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to Interstitial Cystitis Association, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tanka's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -