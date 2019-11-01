|
STANLEY- Mrs. Tanya Renee Hallman of Stanley passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2019.
She leaves behind her loving husband John Hallman, brother Adam Long, step-father Jerry Hewell, his brother and sister in law Jody and Sharon Hallman, special aunt Judy Wendt, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. Mrs. Hallman is preceded in death by her father Charles Long and her mother Janice Hewell.
A service is planned for Monday , November 4, 2019 starting at 1:00 pm at A Simple Service Funeral Home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019