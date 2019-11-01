Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Simple Service Burial & Cremation
451 Hospital Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 884-0150
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
A Simple Service Funeral Home
451 Hospital Drive
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tanya Hallman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tanya Renee Hallman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tanya Renee Hallman Obituary
STANLEY- Mrs. Tanya Renee Hallman of Stanley passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2019.
She leaves behind her loving husband John Hallman, brother Adam Long, step-father Jerry Hewell, his brother and sister in law Jody and Sharon Hallman, special aunt Judy Wendt, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. Mrs. Hallman is preceded in death by her father Charles Long and her mother Janice Hewell.
A service is planned for Monday , November 4, 2019 starting at 1:00 pm at A Simple Service Funeral Home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tanya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -