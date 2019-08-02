|
July 19, 1978 - July 29, 2019
Tasha Shay Costner Hogue, 41, went home to be with her heavenly father on July 29, 2019. She was born in Gastonia, NC, to Anthony Costner and Juanita Costner.
She is survived by three sons, Noah Costner, Cameron Hogue, Alec Hogue, father and stepmother, Anthony and Andrea Costner, mother and stepfather Juanita and Robert Curtis, boyfriend Greg Helfer, brothers Stefan, Justin, Tony Lynn and Aaron Costner, sisters Hillary, Amber and Olivia Costner and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by long time boyfriend Bobby Wicks, and stepmother Julie Costner.
Tasha was a beautiful princess and an amazing mother and aunt. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3 at 4:00 pm at East Baptist Church, 114 N. Church St., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019