GASTONIA - On May 25, 2020, the heavenly angels came down and guided Te'ra to glory. Born August 23, 1987 in Gastonia, NC to Cris Manocchia and Fredrick Adams. Her funeral will be 1pm Mon at Mt. Carmel Holiness Church, Clover, SC with visitation at 12:30. Faith Funeral Service is in charge.





