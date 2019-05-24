Home

POWERED BY

Services
Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fishing Creek Baptist Church
York, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Fishing Creek Baptist Church
York, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted Campbell


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ted Campbell Obituary
GASTONIA - Ted Wayne Campbell "Teddy", 59, 2733 Mary Ave., died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.

He was the son of Zenobia Lowery Campbell and the late Ted Campbell.

The funeral service will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Fishing Creek Baptist Church, York at 1:00 pm.

The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from noon until 1:00 pm.

Survivor: wife: Doris Campbell.

Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now