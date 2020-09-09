DALLAS - Ted Douglas Harris passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
He was born on April 17, 1934 and lived in Monroe as a small child and later moved to Dallas. He was the son of the late Walter and Johnsie Holland Harris. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two brothers and their wives; Boyce and Marion Harris, Jim and Carolyn Harris; ex-wife and mother of his children, Inez High Harris, Companion, Betty Pasour.
Ted served as a Sergeant for the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Korean War.
He was founder and majority owner of Universal Machine Company in Dallas, North Carolina. He was a long time member of Dallas Baptist Church and a recent member of Antioch Lutheran Church. Ted recently received his 50 year pin as a long time member of the Dallas Masonic Lodge and was also a shiner.
In the early 80's he served on the Dallas Board of Alderman and Mayor Pro-Tem.
He enjoyed hunting, surf-fishing, playing golf and traveling to the Mountains in the fall to buy apples and cakes for family and friends.
Left to cherish his memories is his son, Kenneth Douglas and wife Audrey, his daughter, Joanna Summey; grandchildren, Kevin Douglas Harris and wife Rachel, April Setzer and husband James, Jessica Morgan and husband Chad; numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 11th at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Dallas with Pastor George Rhyne and Pastor Scott Henson officiating.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, face mask and social distancing is required. If you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
The family would like to express their appreciation for their loving care to the staff at Courtland Terrace and CaroMont Hospital.
A special heartfelt thank you to Mervin and Anne Cloninger for their many acts of kindness through the years.
Memorials may be made to Antioch Lutheran Church, 330 Old NC 277 Loop Road, Dallas, NC 28034 or Dallas Baptist Church CARE Ministry, 402 West Trade Street, Dallas, NC 28034.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.