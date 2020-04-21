Home

Ted Williams Jr.

Ted Williams Jr. Obituary
GASTONIA - Ted Robert Williams Jr., 48, of Gastonia, NC, passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

He was born September 17, 1971 in Eustis Lake, FL, son of Ted Robert Williams and Flora Griffin Cope.

Ted is preceded in death by his stepfather, Leonard Cope.

In addition to his parents, Ted is survived by his fiancé, Lisa Wooten; sons, James Williams and Edwin Weaver; daughters, Amanda Williams and Lyndsey Williams; brother, Charles Williams; and sister, Mary Williams.

All services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020
