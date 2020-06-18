BELMONT - Teddy James Geddis ("Ted") passed away on June 16, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, North Carolina, following a massive stroke; his loving wife was by his bedside, their undying devotion to each other very much in evidence. Ted was born on January 10, 1948, in Chincoteague, Virginia. He grew up in Burlington, North Carolina, and was a graduate of NC State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, Construction Option. While Ted was a true Wolfpacker, his wife is a lifelong Tar Heel; but they even managed always to keep love and respect for each other right in the midst of that fierce rivalry.
Ted was a well-respected member of the Highway Construction Industry in North and South Carolina. He started his career with the City of High Point. He was with Crowder Construction Company prior to moving to Blythe Construction, where he advanced from Project Management roles to leading both the Bridge and Roadway Divisions. In 2001, he moved to Sloan Construction as Vice President and established Eastern Bridge, Sloan's Bridge Division. He served in this position until his retirement in 2015. Throughout his career, Ted was an active member of the Carolina's AGC, serving on multiple committees. Ted's legacy, as a trusted mentor and a friend to many in the industry lives on through the countless lives he touched. His advice and ideas helped many young foremen, superintendents, engineers and project managers to learn not only how to build bridges but also the proper way to conduct business and most importantly how to treat people well.
Ted was an avid fisherman, local anglers called him "Geddis," and he loved the sport of Bass Fishing. His passion was figuring out to catch that green fish, and he faithfully practiced Catch and Release. He competed at local levels, including the Carolina Anglers Team Trail in recent years. Ted enjoyed rod and lure making as well. He loved catching fish on one of his own rods with lures he made in his boat garage, and he spent hours perfecting them to the highest quality. He was a long-time Ranger Boat Owner and took pride in his boat on and off the water. He never ran into a stranger at the boat ramp and always loved being able to help other anglers on and off the water. He enjoyed taking Wounded Warriors out for a fun day of fishing; whether they caught 1 fish or 100 fish, the Warriors came back with smiles of their faces. The fish symbol goes back to the ancient Christians, and Ted embodied that symbol.
Ted is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Dellinger Geddis ("Beth," whom he called "Babe" from the day they were married) and their loyal Scottish Terrier companion Elias ("Eli"). And he is survived by his dear sister Sharon Geddis Pollak and her husband Stephen J. Pollak of Burlington, North Carolina; his brother Eric D. Geddis of Morehead City, North Carolina; as well as nieces and nephews. And he is also survived by his special cousins, William R. Warren ("Bill") and Kay L. Warren. Ted was predeceased by his parents Marie T. Geddis and David T. Geddis and by his and Beth's loyal Scottish Terrier companions Norton and Macallan ("Callie") and Parker.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private burial and graveside service will be held. Ted will lie in state at McLean Funeral Directors, 515 North Central Avenue in Belmont on Friday, the 19th, 1-5pm.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 102 South Central Avenue, Belmont, North Carolina 28012 or Mebane Street Church of Christ, 1610 North Mebane Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27217.
