Telecia Denise Webber Meeks, 66, of Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby.
She was born on January 2, 1954 in Cleveland County to the late Lucinda Webber.
The funeral service for Mrs. Meeks will be private. The service will be live streamed on Facebook starting at 1:45 PM. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Enloe Morturary on behalf of the family.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.