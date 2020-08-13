1/1
Telecia Denise Webber Meeks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Telecia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Telecia Denise Webber Meeks, 66, of Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby.

She was born on January 2, 1954 in Cleveland County to the late Lucinda Webber.

The funeral service for Mrs. Meeks will be private. The service will be live streamed on Facebook starting at 1:45 PM. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Enloe Morturary on behalf of the family.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enloe's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved