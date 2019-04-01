|
1924-2019
GASTONIA- Terah Blanche Satcher Dole, 94 passed away March 29, 2019 at the Alexandria Place.
She was a native of Heidelberg, Mississippi, born July 21, 1924 to the late Paul Simeon Satcher and Essie Bell McCraney Satcher.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald Edward Dole who died in 2012, her siblings, Edward, Lois, Paulice and Jack.
Blanche worked many years for Goodwill Publishing. She left work to work and support their business; she was co owner & operator of Dole Home Cleaning and a member of Saint Michael Catholic Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Ronald T. Dole & wife Brenda, Joseph R. Dole & wife Debbie, Sandra K. Davy & husband Howard, Judith A. Hileman & husband Guy, Anthony P. Dole & wife Denise, Alan G. Dole Donna M. Dickson and husband David and Kenneth E. Dole & wife Angela; fourteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.
The family will receive friends 3:00 until 4:00 prior to the service.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 pm, Tuesday at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home with Reverend Mr. John Weisehorn officiating.
Interment will be private at a later date at Evergreen "A Quiet Place" Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer. Org/
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019