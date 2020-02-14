Home

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
1956 - 2020
Teresa Bennett Obituary
CHERRYVILLE- Teresa Ann Lingerfelt Bennett, age 63, of N. Pine St., passed away Friday February 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 16, 1956 in Mecklenburg County to the late Jack and Margaret Helms Lingerfelt.
Teresa was a proud mother to her daughter, Lisa, and a great sister to her younger brothers. She also loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed NASCAR, Elvis, Betty Boop, westerns, and the Carolina Panthers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Bennett.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Lisa Courtemanche (Tom) of Cherryville; brothers, Jack Lingerfelt, Danny Lingerfelt (Cindy), Shane Lingerfelt, and Scott Lingerfelt; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Teresa's life will be held at 3 pm Sunday February 23, 2020 at Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services.
Her family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home
Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to Cherryville Area Ministries, 212 N Mountain St, Cherryville, NC 28021.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
