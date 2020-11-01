GASTONIA- Teresa Carol Philbeck Solis, 56, passed away at Atrium Health, Charlotte on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born October 29, 1963 in Gaston County to the late Jimmy William and Jackie Dean Clark Philbeck.
Teresa was preceded in death by brother Jimmy Philbeck, Jr., and granddaughter Jacklyn Bautista.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Marcos Bautista, Jr.; daughter Cassie Williams (Oscar Pena); sister Tammy Philbeck; grandchildren Heaven, Neveah, Landon, and Nevin Pena, Meredith and Tanner Penley; special nieces and nephews.
She will lie in state from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Teresa's funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Phillip Martin officiating.
Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.