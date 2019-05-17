|
September 1, 1962 – May 9, 2019
Teresa Ann Childers, 56, passed away at home.
She was a member of Zion Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Letha Terry and Miles Davis.
Survivors include her loving sister, Vivian; brother, Miles; daughters, Ann, Liz, Bridget, 9 grandkids, and 1 great-grandbaby.
She was preceded in death by Clint, Jimmy Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends 12 - 1 pm prior to the service at the church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 17, 2019