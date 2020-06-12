Teresa Johnston Saldaña, 52, of Charlotte, NC departed this earthly life on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1968 to Sandra Teague Johnston and the late Miles C. Johnston Jr. (Sonny). Teresa is a native of Gastonia, NC and graduated from North Gaston High School. Teresa was a former Treasury Services Advisor at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.



Teresa dearly loved spending time with her family and friends. Teresa enjoyed going to the beach, loved to watch the stars from her patio swing, Facebook and playing with her dog ChaCha.



Due to the pandemic and social distancing a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.



Teresa is survived by her husband of 23 years, Rosendo Saldaña, son David Saldaña, mother Sandra T. Johnston, brother David B. Perkins (Sheila), brother in law Cruz Saldaña (Yudith), sister in law Vidalia Saldaña (Antonio) and nieces and nephews Brien (Kelly) and Robert Perkins, Lisa, Katie, Humberto Jr, Robert, Juliana, Alejandro, Stephanie and Daniel.



Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Society of Charlotte.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store