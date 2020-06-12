Teresa Saldana
1968 - 2020
Teresa Johnston Saldaña, 52, of Charlotte, NC departed this earthly life on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1968 to Sandra Teague Johnston and the late Miles C. Johnston Jr. (Sonny). Teresa is a native of Gastonia, NC and graduated from North Gaston High School. Teresa was a former Treasury Services Advisor at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Teresa dearly loved spending time with her family and friends. Teresa enjoyed going to the beach, loved to watch the stars from her patio swing, Facebook and playing with her dog ChaCha.

Due to the pandemic and social distancing a Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Teresa is survived by her husband of 23 years, Rosendo Saldaña, son David Saldaña, mother Sandra T. Johnston, brother David B. Perkins (Sheila), brother in law Cruz Saldaña (Yudith), sister in law Vidalia Saldaña (Antonio) and nieces and nephews Brien (Kelly) and Robert Perkins, Lisa, Katie, Humberto Jr, Robert, Juliana, Alejandro, Stephanie and Daniel.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation Society of Charlotte.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Charlotte,Inc.
320 W. Carson Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 333-0101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Knew her well growing up.Went to High School together. She will be missed greatly!
Shannon Pittman
Friend
June 11, 2020
Rest In Peace beautiful soul! We had great times growing up across the street. I will never forget your happy face coming over to play. We love you and you will be missed.❤❤
Gloria Morrow
Friend
June 11, 2020
I'm still in shock of you not
being here to talk to but I'm so happy you get to fly free with your daughter and dad and all your loved ones,,you were amazing in everyway and I will see you again some day,, fly high my friend
Dana D Woods
Friend
June 11, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss! Prayers for you all...Teresa was the most positive person I knew. She had such a loving and caring heart. She was loved and will be miss so much! RIP my friend
Teresa Moore
Friend
