BESSEMER CITY- Terrell Keith Wilson, Sr., 79, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Stanley Total Living Center. He was born August 1, 1940 in Gaston County to the late Fred and Gladys Jenkins Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria Ann McDaniel Wilson and son Terrell Keith Wilson, Jr.
Left to cherish his memories are his daughter-in-law Susan Wilson; grandsons Specialist Terrell Keith Wilson, III, and Dalton Seth Wilson all of Dallas.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Westview Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Robin Taylor officiating.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019