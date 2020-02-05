|
|
GASTONIA - Terri Moloney, 73, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born October 12, 1946, in Dublin, Ireland, daughter of the late Philip Moloney and Pegi Alcoque Hubert.
Terri attended St. Marks Episcopal Church, Gastonia. She graduated from Marymount High School, Arlington, V.A. and attended Sacred Heart College, Cullum, AL, Gaston College, and Belmont Abby College. Terri was a successful real estate broker in Gaston County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Stephen DeUnger, Jay Kachouee, and Patrick DeUnger.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 27 years, Steve Cody; daughters, Nikki DeUnger Thomas and husband, Scott, Patricia Starnes and husband, Nathan; brother, Paul Moloney and friend, Lesa Dunkin; granddaughter, Lily Thomas; and cousins, Terry Davies and wife, Dayle, and Jessie Harris.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm, Friday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Johnny Yarboro will be officiating.
The family will receive friends, 1:30 – 2:45 pm before the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020