Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Moloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri Moloney


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terri Moloney Obituary
GASTONIA - Terri Moloney, 73, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

She was born October 12, 1946, in Dublin, Ireland, daughter of the late Philip Moloney and Pegi Alcoque Hubert.

Terri attended St. Marks Episcopal Church, Gastonia. She graduated from Marymount High School, Arlington, V.A. and attended Sacred Heart College, Cullum, AL, Gaston College, and Belmont Abby College. Terri was a successful real estate broker in Gaston County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Stephen DeUnger, Jay Kachouee, and Patrick DeUnger.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 27 years, Steve Cody; daughters, Nikki DeUnger Thomas and husband, Scott, Patricia Starnes and husband, Nathan; brother, Paul Moloney and friend, Lesa Dunkin; granddaughter, Lily Thomas; and cousins, Terry Davies and wife, Dayle, and Jessie Harris.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm, Friday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Johnny Yarboro will be officiating.

The family will receive friends, 1:30 – 2:45 pm before the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Armstrong Cemetery, Gastonia.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -