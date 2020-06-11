Terris Michael Byers, 68, 202 South F Street, Bessemer City transition on June 5, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.
The private graveside service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at Vantine Cemetery, Bessemer City.
A public viewing will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 until 9:00 pm.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the graveside arrangements.
The private graveside service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at Vantine Cemetery, Bessemer City.
A public viewing will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 until 9:00 pm.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the graveside arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.