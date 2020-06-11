Terris Byers
Terris Michael Byers, 68, 202 South F Street, Bessemer City transition on June 5, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center.

The private graveside service will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at Vantine Cemetery, Bessemer City.

A public viewing will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 until 9:00 pm.

Costner Funeral Home is handling the graveside arrangements.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Costner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
