DENVER- Terry Allen Long, 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Terry was born in Mecklenburg County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Talmadge and Mary M. Cribb Long; and his brothers, Michael A. McPherson and Jerry Walton. Terry enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball and Miami Dolphins but loved Tarheels basketball.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 13 1/2 years, Rhonda Jean Featherstone Long; his son, Robert Nicholson; his brother, Jimmy Walton (Janice); his sister, Betty Moss; his brother-in-law, Jamie Featherstone (Linda); and his in-laws, Dianne and Willie Vanover and Roger and Debbie Featherstone; his grandson, Jason Thomas Nicholson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his four legged baby boy, Rocky.
Rhonda would like to thank her work family at Stanley Total Living Center for all of the thoughts, prayers and support during this difficult time.
A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly with Chaplain Ivan Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the by visiting www.alz.org or to the Mercy Ministry at Stanley Total Living Center, 514 Old Mt Holly Rd, Stanley, NC 28164.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019