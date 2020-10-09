Terry Endicott

BLACKSBURG, S.C. - Terry Lee Endicott, 54, of 162 Childers Trail, passed away Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, at Atrium Health Cleveland.
Born in Durham, he was the husband of Barbara Childers and the son of the late Hillard Jeff Endicott and Bonnie Buckles Endicott.
Mr. Endicott worked as a machinist mechanic and was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army. Mr. Endicott died from COVID-19 and he wanted everyone to take it seriously.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Endicott is survived by three nephews, Brian Childers, Jason Childers, and Matthew Childers (Sheri); and his great-niece, Madison Childers.
No services are planned at the present time.
Memorials may be made to the church of your choice, American Heart Association
, 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615, or American Diabetes Association
, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
The family will be at their respective residences.
