Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Terry Gene Caldwell


1956 - 2019
Terry Gene Caldwell Obituary
GASTONIA – Terry Gene Caldwell, 63 passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.
He is survived by four brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Love Memorial Baptist Church, 311 E. Walnut Ave., Gastonia, NC
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
