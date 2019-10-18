|
|
1926 - 2019
GASTONIA – Terry Gene Caldwell, 63 passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 at Sherrills Ford Hospice House.
He is survived by four brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Love Memorial Baptist Church, 311 E. Walnut Ave., Gastonia, NC
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019