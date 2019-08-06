|
BELMONT, NC- Terry "Duane" Groner, 64, passed away August 4, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1954, son of Dorothy O'Daniel Groner and the late Robert Groner Jr.
Terry graduated from SPHS where he played the bass in the band conducted by Mr. Widenhouse. He was a master carpenter and loved riding motorcycles. He loved his family deeply and will be greatly missed by his loving mother Dorothy Groner; nephews Richard Cody and Hunter Tedder and many extended family and friends.
In addition to his father, Duane was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Cody; grandparents Howard and Margaret Groner and Buey and Nell O'Daniel.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:00 pm, Wednesday, August 7 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Bumgardner Chapel with Rev. Erin Yow officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a food bank of donor's choice.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019