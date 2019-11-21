Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
Terry Lee Lazenby


1961 - 2019
Terry Lee Lazenby Obituary
GASTONIA, NC- Terry Lee Lazenby, 58, of Gastonia passed on November 19th, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born April 13th, 1961 in Gaston county, son of Larry Kenneth Lazenby and the late Faye Hampton Lazenby.
He is survived by his father, Larry Kenneth Lazenby, his siblings Larry Bryan Lazenby, Julie Lazenby Lowder, Elizabeth Lazenby Whitcomb, and Emily Lazenby Keener.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 6pm to 8 pm on November 22.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
