GASTONIA, NC- Terry Lee Lazenby, 58, of Gastonia passed on November 19th, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born April 13th, 1961 in Gaston county, son of Larry Kenneth Lazenby and the late Faye Hampton Lazenby.
He is survived by his father, Larry Kenneth Lazenby, his siblings Larry Bryan Lazenby, Julie Lazenby Lowder, Elizabeth Lazenby Whitcomb, and Emily Lazenby Keener.
The family will receive friends at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia from 6pm to 8 pm on November 22.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019