Terry Lee Peche, 57, of Belmont, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas. He was born in Gaston County, son of Richard Peche, Sr. and Mary Joyce Helms Peche. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Eric Childers.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two daughters, Misty Peche and Amy Sowell (Desmond); son, Shane Peche; sister, Pam Pilgrim (Terry); brothers, Richard Peche, Jr. (Holly), David Peche, Gary Peche, and Eugene Peche; grandchildren, Destin Faile, Lenox Schlaefe, Jordan Peche, and Lillie Peche; nephews; Allen Childers (Jenny), Joshua Childers (Kristen), Stephen Peche (Martha), David Peche, Jr. (Laura), and Jeremy Peche (JK); and three nieces, Chasity Thompson (Jason), Heather Peche and Avery Peche.
A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Gospel Light Holiness Church, 104 Welch Ave., Gastonia, NC 28054. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robin Johnson Hospice House, 5005 Shepherd's Way Dallas, NC 28034.
Online condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4-7.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020