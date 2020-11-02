June 18, 1955 – October 30, 2020
Terry Phillip Dobbins, 65 of Elm City passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He is now cancer free and in the presence of the Lord. Although he is no longer physically present with us, his legacy will continue to thrive through all of us, his family, friends, and "his guys" at Wilson Mold and Machine.
His funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday outside the prayer garden at Bible Missionary Baptist Church, 2833 Tilghman Road, Wilson. The family will receive following the service till 4 p.m. Wednesday a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 1631 Tryon Courthouse Road, Bessemer City. Interment will follow in the Sunnyside Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. David Barnes, Rev. Matthew Roman and Justin Wright will officiate.
Terry is survived by his wife, Jeanette Dobbins of the home; daughters, Shelly Johnson and husband, Van, Chrissie Summerlin, Terra Almendarez and husband, Michael and Heather Dobbins-Garcia and husband, Chris; son, Phillip Dobbins; grandchildren, Kristin, Evan and wife, Stephanie, Austin, Teryn, Malaki, Noel, Alivia and Emma; great-grandchild, Roman; sister, Deborah Parsons and husband, Al; brothers, Steve Dobbins, Jeffery Dobbins and wife, Cammie, Rodney Dobbins and wife, Deborah and Mitchell Dobbins and wife, Robin and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Dobbins; mother, Dormal Ewing and step-father, Tom and his sisters, Angela Dobbins, Katherine Dobbins and Sherry Dobbins.
Flowers are welcome or please consider memorials in Terry's memory to the Bible Missionary Baptist Church, 2833 Tilghman Road, Wilson, North Carolina 27896 or the Sunnyside Baptist Church 1631 Tryon Courthouse Road, Bessemer City, North Carolina 28016 or the Hospice & Palliative Care of Nash General Hospital, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Ground Floor, Rocky Mount, North Carolina 27804.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.