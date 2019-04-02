|
|
BESSEMER CITY - Terry James Walker Jr., 46, passed away on March 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 26, 1972, in Gaston County.
Terry was a loving son, father, brother and uncle.
Terry is survived by his parents, Terry and Betty Walker Sr.; sons, Dylan and Bryson Walker; brothers, Clinton M. Walker, Joshua Walker; sister, Melinda Hannah; nine nieces; eight nephews.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2019 at One Accord Independent Church, 115 Ridge Circle, Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Arthur Beck.
The family will receive friends after the service at the church.
Interment will be private.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019