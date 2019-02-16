Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
Theafern Penley Obituary
YORK, S.C. - Theafern Davis Penley, 63, passed away at home on February 13, 2019.

Theafern was born in Gastonia, NC, daughter of the late John Shannon and Hazel McDougal Davis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Thomas McIntire, two brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Billy Penley, son, Andrew McIntire and wife Kelly, daughters, Tammy Jackson and husband Jamie, Trisha Lingerfeldt, brother, Timothy Davis, sister, Nancy Troublefield and husband Kent, and 14 grandchildren.

Theafern retired from A & E.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, February 18, 2019, at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

A memorial service will follow at noon with Pastor Dickie Spargo officiating.

Condolence messages made be sent online to: www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Penley family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019
