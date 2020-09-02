Theda Keene

DALLAS - Theda Bolen Thompson Keene, 71, passed away at home on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born June 23, 1949 in McDowell County to the late Gethie Bolen and Katherine Rosann Pierce Bolen McCoy.
She is preceded in death by her brothers James S. Bolen, Bobby Joe Bolen, and Randy Davis; and her sisters Geraldine (Tootsie) Taylor, Freda Bolen, Mildred Bolen, and Lisa Taylor.
Theda loved the Lord and was strong in her faith. She also loved her family and gardening.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband Roger Lee Keene; daughter Jennifer Mitchell of Mt. Holly; sons Raymond McKinley and wife Ann of Warren, Il, Rodney McKinley and wife Lillian of Asheboro, NC, Randy McKinley and wife Charlene of Stanley, and Jason Mitchell and wife Kay of Charlotte; sisters Laura Mitchell of Berwind, WV, Venitsi Reed and husband Bill of Goshen, IN, Frankie Bolen and husband Randy of Crouse, NC, and Susan Spence of Kendallville, IN; brother Victor Taylor of Berwind, WV; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and special friends Ed and Mary Norman, Steve Bruce, Amanda Britt, Mike Davis, Michelle Bruce, and Bonnie Hyde.
She will lie in state from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Sisk Butler Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Theda's funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral Home with Rev. Don Capell officiating.
Interment will follow at 1 PM Wednesday in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.