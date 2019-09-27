|
Mrs. Thelga Margaret Gallimore Nix, 99, 1212 East Sunset Drive, Monroe died September 23, 2019 at Monroe Rehabilitation Center.
The funeral service will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Bowling
Green at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday from 11:30 am until 12:00 noon and other times at: Mr. and Mrs. Freddie Armstrong, 232 Quailcrest Lane, Gastonia.
Costner Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019