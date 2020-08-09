Theodore "Ted" Charles Parker, 88, of Iron Station passed away on Thursday August 6, 2020. Ted was a family man who was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren. Professionally, he worked as a Truck Driver. He worked for Akers Motor Line, Johnson Truck and he retired from Arnold's Bakery as a truck driver. Ted was also a United States Army veteran having proudly served his country during the Korean conflict. Ted will be dearly missed by many.
Ted is the son of the late Rilda (Davis) and Ace Burton Parker. He is preceded in death by his first wife, June (Nichols) Parker, sisters, Doshie Shedd and Mamie Moore, brothers, David Parker and James Parker and grandson, Jordan Hamrick.
Left to cherish their memories of Ted and to carry on his legacy are his wife, Dorothy Drennan (Phillips) Parker of the home, daughter Connie Hamrick of Dallas, Bruce Parker and his wife Joyce of Iron Station and their children Tonya Parker and Kenny Parker and his wife Sara, Douglas Parker and his wife Carolyn of Gastonia and their daughter Shelby Parker and Ted's great-grandson Nate Parker. Ted also leaves behind his sister, Pauline Ewing of Gastonia.
Ted's second family includes his step children, Troy Phillips and his wife Jane of Gastonia and their children Audrey Levorse and her husband Justin, Ryan Phillips and his wife Heather and Randi Gallina and her husband Sean, Johnny Phillips of Cherryville and his children Josh Phillips, Somer Delsignore and her husband John and Taylor Phillips, Maresha Murray and her husband David Sr., of Crouse and their children Marsha Neal and her husband Randy and David Murray and his wife, Amanda, Dennis Phillips and his wife Crystal of Martinez, Georgia and their children, Ariel Hinns and Ryan Phillips and Steve Phillips of Shelby and his children, Cori Phillips, Carli Phillips and Will Phillips.
Ted leaves behind his thirteen great-grandchildren: Peyton Levorse, Emerson Levorse, Hollis Levorse, Carson Mumpower, Cooper Phillips, Spencer Phillips, Hayden Gallina, Maci Gallina, Gracie Delsignore, Noah Delsingnore, Makenzie Murray, Ashlin Murray and Landyn Murray.
A celebration of Ted's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 2200 Auten Road, Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at the church on Monday evening, August 10th, 2020. Burial, with full military honors accorded by the United States Army, will follow the celebration of life service on Tuesday at Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly. Reverend David Murray will offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Ted. Active pallbearers are Kenny Parker, Ryan Phillips, Sean Gallina, Josh Phillips, Taylor Phillips and Randi Gallina. Kip Stevens and Rick Smith are honorary pallbearers.
