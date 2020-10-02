1/1
Theodore Powell
Rev. Dr. Theodore Allen Powell, 96, of Hickory, NC passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. He was born on July 28, 1924 in Hickory, NC to the late John Powell and Susie Sudderth Powell.

Services for Rev. Powell will be private. Dr. Powell will lie in state on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with an outdoor family reception and presentation from 6:00 PM until 6:30 PM at Hartzell Memorial U.M.C., 465 S. Center St. in Hickory, NC. He can be viewed on Saturday, October 3, 2020 starting at 12:00 noon at Ellis Chapel Baptist Church in Patterson Springs, NC with a reception of friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The service will be livestreamed on Ellis Chapel's Facebook page during the Saturday Celebration of Life.

Burial will take place a Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain, NC.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements


Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020.
