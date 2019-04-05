|
GASTONIA - Theresa Porter Hunt, 58, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Theresa was born in Gastonia and is the daughter of the late Gerald and Elizabeth Abee Porter.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Anthony Thornton Hunt.
Theresa was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she will truly be missed by so many.
Theresa is survived by two sons, Anthony Hunt, David Hunt (Tasha); one daughter, Melissa Woody (Ronnie);
two sisters, Kay Eason (Jimmy), Cheryl Terry (Francis); one brother, Jerry Porter (Jody); 6 grandchildren,
Danielle, Joel, Aron, Dylan, Zack, Hailey; 2 great grandchildren, Peyton, Naveah; several aunts, uncles,
nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Soul's Harbor Tabernacle, 271 Camp Rotary Road, Gastonia, North Carolina with Pastor James Chambers officiating with a visitation to follow.
Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Hunt family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019