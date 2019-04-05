Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Soul's Harbor Tabernacle
271 Camp Rotary Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Soul's Harbor Tabernacle
271 Camp Rotary Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Hunt


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa Hunt Obituary
GASTONIA - Theresa Porter Hunt, 58, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Theresa was born in Gastonia and is the daughter of the late Gerald and Elizabeth Abee Porter.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Anthony Thornton Hunt.

Theresa was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she will truly be missed by so many.

Theresa is survived by two sons, Anthony Hunt, David Hunt (Tasha); one daughter, Melissa Woody (Ronnie);

two sisters, Kay Eason (Jimmy), Cheryl Terry (Francis); one brother, Jerry Porter (Jody); 6 grandchildren,

Danielle, Joel, Aron, Dylan, Zack, Hailey; 2 great grandchildren, Peyton, Naveah; several aunts, uncles,

nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Soul's Harbor Tabernacle, 271 Camp Rotary Road, Gastonia, North Carolina with Pastor James Chambers officiating with a visitation to follow.

Inurnment will be private and at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Hunt family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now