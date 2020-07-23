Theresa Moore

Our beloved Theresa Ann (Hipp) Moore, 68, of Ranlo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Theresa was dedicated to her family, loving her children and grandchildren no matter the miles between them. Theresa was not only devoted to her family but also to being the best Army wife. Theresa is the reason her husband went beyond the 20-year retirement mark in his career. Theresa followed her husband, Donald Moore, Sr. to bases in Germany, Kansas, Georgia, and Texas, to name a few. She loved seeing the world and meeting new people; you could say that she has never met a stranger. What made Theresa so great? She was selfless and full of generosity. Theresa was always willing to give, expecting nothing in return. She was known for her love of Elvis, Hawaiian Pie, and Taco Salad receipt handed down to younger generations. Theresa will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved her.
Theresa is the daughter of the late Frances (Abernathy) and John Hall Hipp. Her sister, Shelia Pilkington, also precedes her in death.
Left to cherish their memories of Theresa and to carry on her legacy are her husband of 48 years, Donald Ray Moore, Sr., son Donald "Ray" Moore, Jr. and his wife Angela, daughter Tina Cooper and her husband Marty. Missing their beloved grandmother are Jessica Ledford, Dylan Moore, Nykolas Cooper and wife Vanessa, Mykael Cooper, and Alyssa Cooper. She also leaves behind her sister, Hilda Hipp.
A celebration of Theresa's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the chapel before the service. Burial will follow the celebration of life service in the Garden of Honor at Gaston Memorial Park. Pastor Justin Baucomb will deliver words of comfort and hope to those that gather to remember Theresa and to celebrate her life.
Fond memories of Theresa and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Theresa's name to a kidney or cancer
foundation.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Moore family.