"It was Theresa's inner beauty that attracted me to her"... Billy Webb
Theresa Rulene Tidwell Webb, age 74, went on to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday ~ April 4, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House in Dallas North Carolina with her loving family by her side. Theresa was employed by Steel Fab for over 34 years. When asked to her family what would they mostly miss about Theresa, multiple things were said. But her Laugh was overwhelmingly agreed. Theresa was known for her Jelly Belly candy machine she had at work where she loved being every day and a lady who had great work ethics. She made everyone individually feel like they were the most liked and loved person to her and she knew how to show it. And her animals were very important to her. She was a Great wife, a Great mother, a Great cousin to her special cousins, a Great friend to everyone who ever knew her and Theresa will genuinely be missed by her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Tina Annette Fox and Kelly Christina Fox; two grandsons: Adam Heath Phillips and Hunter Seth Phillips.
Theresa was the daughter of the late Hall Fred Tidwell and Mabel Conard Tidwell.
A Life Well Celebrated Memorial Ceremony will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday ~ April 11, 2019 at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 715 Main Street, Belmont, North Carolina with Reverend Bob Whittaker delivering words of comfort and hope to Theresa's family and friends.
The family will receive guests immediately after the Memorial Ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be given in Theresa's memory to the Robin Johnson House, 5005 Shepards Way Drive, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
