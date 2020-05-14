|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - An Angel, Thermal L. Hairston III (Louie), departed May 10, 2020 to be with Our Heavenly Father Jesus Christ whom he loved and severed.
He is survived by his loving supportive wife Terri and his special grandchild Case.
Survived by three sons: Christopher, Joshua (Katherine) and Ryan, two stepsons Byron and Michael Speer, 7 grandchildren, a brother Sidney and a sister Melva. Preceded in death by his father Thermal L. Hairston and mother Melva E. Baker.
Louie was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from Cortez High School. Then began a career as a truck driver for 35 years where he eventually retired as Chief Driving Instructor.
He was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church in Belmont, NC. Where he served as a leader in Celebrate Recovery. He also
volunteered at the Gaston Correctional Center for Celebrate Recovery Inside.
Louie was also involved with the Travlin Light and Hellfighters Motorcycle Ministries. He was also a faithful follower of the band 3:16.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 beginning at 3:00 pm at Catawba Heights Baptist Church, 311 Belmont-Mount Holly Rd Belmont, NC 28012.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebrate Recovery of the Catawba Heights Baptist Church.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Hairston family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 14, 2020