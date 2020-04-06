|
|
HENDERSON-Thomas A. "Buddy" West pressed through to the other side on Saturday afternoon, April 4, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Henderson, and served his country in the Army, 1958-1961.
Buddy had a beautiful smile that was wide and real, and he never met a person he couldn't win over or soften with his sweet, gentle spirit. In every situation, good or bad, he found a way to view it optimistically and in a positive light. He was generous and loving and helpful and strong, and his death leaves a gigantic hole in the hearts of those who love him.
He is the son of William and Bessie Faulkner West, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife, Karen Goins West, whom he loved and honored throughout their entire 38-year marriage and for the past 12 years since she left for Heaven.
Left to mourn the loss of Buddy are his children, Stephanie (Robin) Taylor of Cleveland TN and Jeff (Deana) West of Allentown PA, and his grandchildren, for whom he was the perfect "Grandbuddy", Amber Taylor DeLong, Lindsey Taylor Moseley, Benjamin Taylor, Ella West, Ava West, and Camille West; and six great grandchildren. He will also be missed by CW West, his brother and closest friend; by Rita Goins Reardon his sister-in-law who never stopped being his sister even after Karen left us; by his fellow-parishioners at West End Baptist Church where he was Deacon and active member; by his colleagues who worked with him at the Glass Plant during his 37 years there; by his dear friends at the Vance County Courthouse where he worked until very recently; and by all his many friends, especially his golfing buddies.
Due to coronavirus regulations, we are required to limit attendance at the funeral service to immediate family. Entombment will be at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia NC, with his beloved Karen, on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at 12 noon, by Rev Ralph McGowan. The family will make plans to celebrate his life in Henderson at some later time this year, as the worldwide pandemic settles down and schedules become clearer.
For those who would like to do so, Buddy may be viewed Monday April 6, 2020 from 12 noon until 5 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to West End Baptist Church, PO Box 2514 Henderson NC, 27536.
The service will be livestreamed on Facebook (search for Jerry White).
Arrangements are by J. M. White Funeral Home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020